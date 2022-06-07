A new diabetes drug is helping patients lose weight, here's how much it could cost

Best Life

With COVID-19 still spreading, the world is already facing a fresh set of public health concerns due to a monkeypox outbreak. Over the past month, more than 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported in 29 countries worldwide as of June 7, BNO News reports. Now, the medical community is looking for answers as to how the virus appears to be spreading more quickly than usual while encouraging the public to stay vigilant for any signs they may have contracted it. But according to some doctors, it app