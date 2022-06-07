A new diabetes drug is helping patients lose weight, here's how much it could cost
A new diabetes drug may cause dramatic weight loss in patients. Here's when it could become available and how much it could cost.
A diabetes drug called tirzepatide is showing promising results for patients looking to lose weight. NBC news medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to explain how it works and who is eligible.
Experts say the trial data validated buzz around tirzepatide as one of the best obesity drugs yet, with potential to be a billion-dollar product.
For those who drink coffee with artificial sweeteners, the study prompts the question: Should I stop?
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Dave & Buster’s.
Tony Vitello recaps No. 1 Tennessee's regional final win against Georgia Tech.
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine says treating HER2-negative breast cancer patients with the existing cancer drug, Enhertu, can elongate their lives by five or six months.
The front of Thwaites Glacier is a jagged, towering cliff. David Vaughan/British Antarctic SurveyFlying over Antarctica, it’s hard to see what all the fuss is about. Like a gigantic wedding cake, the frosting of snow on top of the world’s largest ice sheet looks smooth and unblemished, beautiful and perfectly white. Little swirls of snow dunes cover the surface. But as you approach the edge of the ice sheet, a sense of tremendous underlying power emerges. Cracks appear in the surface, sometimes
Some people are using the machines in spite of the health risks that got them recalled in the first place.
The area around Shusha was once called the "Switzerland of Azerbaijan" for its wooded hills and mild climate - a nickname that belies a history of periodic violence between ethnic Azerbaijanis and Armenians stretching back more than a century. A year and a half ago, Azerbaijani forces retook the town from the ethnic Armenians who had seized it in 1992 for the Armenian-backed breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, driving out the 15,000 Azerbaijanis who lived there.
From party-ready minis to statement maxis.
Atlanta residents are calling out the city for the housing crisis and lack of affordable housing in the metro area.
With COVID-19 still spreading, the world is already facing a fresh set of public health concerns due to a monkeypox outbreak. Over the past month, more than 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported in 29 countries worldwide as of June 7, BNO News reports. Now, the medical community is looking for answers as to how the virus appears to be spreading more quickly than usual while encouraging the public to stay vigilant for any signs they may have contracted it. But according to some doctors, it app
The son of late Hollywood star-turned-princess Grace Kelly spoke to Journal de Dimanche over the weekend about Charlene, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Police are investigating high-profile reports of an off-campus sexual assault involving students at San Diego State University, a school spokesperson confirms.
The singer explains how he went from repairing toilets at the Gap to replacing Steve Perry in one of the world's most beloved rock bands
A police force admitted its officers have been using the gun range near homes in Devon without permission for eight years.
Two new studies pinpoint which cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery.
Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Top Gun: Maverick's dominance at the box office, and how the new Jurassic Park film could give it a run for its money.
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell crushed a three-run home run to help clinch a win - and the Greenville Regional. His celebration was cut short.
NASA Langley/Advanced Concepts Lab, AMA, IncNASA has sent people to the moon, launched probes to distant planets, and glimpsed ancient galaxies with telescopes sitting in space. But these days, the agency is putting more focus on problems here at home. That’s why a sleek new plane will take to the sky this fall, an all-electric vehicle that could make the future of aviation cleaner, cheaper and quieter.This is the goal of the X-57, the agency’s first all-electric plane, driven exclusively by bat