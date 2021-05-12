What diabetics should know about the deadly 'black fungus' infections affecting India's COVID-19 patients

What diabetics should know about the deadly 'black fungus' infections affecting India's COVID-19 patients
Kelsie Sandoval
·4 min read
Black fungus 2
BSIP / Contributor/Getty Images

  • Hospitals in India have seen a rise in cases of mucormycosis, or "black fungus," a life-threatening infection.

  • Most of the patients affected are people with diabetes who previously had COVID-19.

  • Diabetes, COVID-19, and steroids, which are sometimes used to treat COVID-19, all dampen the immune system, elevating a person's risk of "black fungus."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

As India grapples with record-setting rates of COVID-19 cases, doctors are now facing an uptick in cases of another deadly infection, known as "black fungus."

The infection, technically called mucormycosis, appears to be mostly affecting diabetics who have recovered from COVID-19.

Mucormycosis is a rare but serious fungal infection in the sinuses and lungs. It can lead to black patches on the nose, blurred or double vision, and one-sided facial swelling, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's acquired through contact with fungal spores found in soil, plants, and manure.

Endocrinologists told Insider that, while black fungus is not new, the pandemic appears to have created the perfect storm.

People with diabetes have slightly dampened immune systems, meaning they already have an elevated risk of contracting black fungus. COVID-19, which worse-affects people with diabetes, increases that risk even more. And then there are steroids, a medicine sometimes used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, that can dampen the immune system.

While there have not been as many cases reported in other countries, Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a specialist in endocrinology and disease prevention, said all people with diabetes should be taking precautions to protect themselves from infections right now.

Black fungus rates around the world

Black fungus has historically been extremely rare, affecting 900,000 people per year, which is less than 1% of the population, in India a year, according to a study published in 2017. The same study found that only 10,000 people outside of India are affected each year.

The US does not have any national surveillance system in place for black fungus: the CDC's rates are based on a study in 1998, finding that there are 1.7 cases per one million people.

Why steroids and COVID-19 increase the risk of black fungus for people with diabetes

People with diabetes, in general, are slightly immunocompromised, because elevated blood sugar impairs the immune system. If diabetics "get an infection, then these patients are more likely to have trouble to fight off the infection," Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, an endocrinologist at Rush University Medical Center.

Diabetics have high blood sugar levels, too, which is an environment fungus thrives on. "Sugar feeds the fungus and then the fungus is stronger than immune system that is trying to fight it off," Kazlauskaite said.

What's more, steroids, which some evidence has shown has been found to help critically ill COVID-19 patients, may also reduce the immune system's ability to fight off infections because it suppresses the body's immune system.

The risk is particularly high in India

India has the second-highest diabetic population in the world, according to the International Diabetes Foundation's atlas, which amounts to 70.2 million people.

Adimoolam said people with diabetes in India are more vulnerable to infection because there may be a genetic risk in this population.

"Those in India who have diabetes tend to have a higher risk for developing complications of diabetes like kidney disease or wound infections," Adimoolam said.

Adimoolam also said mucor, the fungus linked to mucormycosis, can live on contaminated medical supplies, and that may be driving higher case counts in India.

Don't forgo steroid treatment if you're critically ill with COVID-19

Dr. Yogish Kudva, an endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic, said if you have diabetes, try to prevent getting COVID-19.

"The key issue here is to be concerned about covid," Kudva said. He suggests following COVID-19 rules, like wearing a mask in a crowded area, and getting vaccinated.

For people with diabetes that have COVID-19 outside of India, Adimoolam said to make sure your blood sugar levels are within a normal range and continue to take prescribed medications. But if you're blood sugar levels high, contact your doctor.

If you're a diabetic hospitalized with COVID-19, Adimoolam said let your medical team know that you're diabetic, and "make sure you or your loved ones is advocated for good blood sugar control."

Above all else, Adimoolam said don't deny steroids if they're a lifesaving treatment.

"Even with high doses of steroids, high blood sugars can be controlled with certain medications."

Kazlauskaite also said diabetics hospitalized with COVID-19 should not refuse steroids.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Rare and deadly 'black fungus' infection found in many COVID-19 patients in India

    A rare but potentially deadly "black fungus" infection is being found in a growing number of COVID-19 patients in India.

  • 'Black fungus' is appearing more frequently among COVID-19 patients in India. What to know about the deadly infection.

    Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s immune system.

  • Firefighters who photographed Kobe Bryant crash scene to be fired -court filing

    Bryant, 41, a retired, 18-time all-star for the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers, was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and all seven others aboard a helicopter that crashed in foggy weather north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. His widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued Los Angeles County following media reports that first responders took pictures of the victims and showed them to other people in situations unrelated to the crash investigation.

  • Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

    Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.

  • How to stop the next pandemic? WHO panel advises

    How will the world prevent the next pandemic? For starters… learning from the mistakes of this one.A World Health Organization review panel on Wednesday said a new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19.The panel said the WHO should be empowered to send investigators to swiftly chase down new disease outbreaks and to publish their full findings without delay. Panel co-chair and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: “This is an ongoing disaster that we believe could have been prevented. The evidence shows that an outbreak became a pandemic because of failures, gaps, and delays in preparedness and response.” In a new report titled, “COVID-19: Make it the Last Pandemic”, the panel outlined critical errors made by countries in early 2020 – including a delay in declaring an emergency, a failure to impose travel restrictions and an entire "lost month" when countries neglected to respond to warnings.When the WHO's Emergency Committee met on Jan. 22, it stopped short of declaring an international health emergency. That declaration did not come until eight days later, costing crucial time. Governments, meanwhile, failed to grasp that the emergency declaration was the WHO's "loudest possible alarm.” The panel did not lay specific blame on China for its actions in the early days of the pandemic, or on the WHO’s director-general, accused by the United States under then-President Donald Trump of being too deferential to Beijing. Health ministers will debate the findings at the WHO's annual assembly opening on May 24th.

  • mRNA vaccines appear effective vs India variant; people with HIV at higher risk for severe COVID-19

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Both of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are likely effective against the coronavirus variant that is rapidly spreading throughout India and several other countries, according to laboratory experiments. Researchers exposed the variant known as B.1.617.1 to blood serum samples from 15 volunteers with antibodies induced by the Moderna vaccine, 10 volunteers with antibodies after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and 24 people with antibodies after recovering from COVID-19.

  • How Schools Are Getting COVID-19 Shots to Eligible Students

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Now that youth aged 12 to 15 have been cleared by the FDA for COVID-19 vaccines, what’s the best way to encourage those nearly 17 million newly eligible students to get vaccinated? Letting them skip class […]

  • Should You Use Hot Dogs as Treats?

    Here's when you should and shouldn't give your dog a dog.

  • The farthest spacecraft from Earth has detected a 'hum' in the space beyond our solar system

    The Voyager 1 probe left our solar system nearly a decade ago. It recently detected a faint hum made by interstellar gas.

  • Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday meant to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses in response to a series of headline-grabbing hacking incidents that highlight how vulnerable the country's public and private sectors are to high-tech spies and criminals operating from half a world away. The order will require all federal agencies to use basic cybersecurity measures, like multi-factor authentication, and require new security standards for software makers that contract with the federal government. Officials are hoping to leverage the federal government's massive spending power to make widely used software safer for the private sector as well.

  • Changi Airport terminals, Jewel to close to public for 2 weeks

    All passenger terminals at Changi Airport and Jewel will be closed to the public from Thursday (13 May) for two weeks.

  • Cruella: Meet The Villain (Spot)

    “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly ha

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara Sign First-Look Deal With Amazon | THR News

    The Super Bowl champion and the Grammy-winning singer-actress will develop scripted series and films for the streamer.

  • Miley Cyrus Remembers Liam Hemsworth Tribute Song "Malibu" 4 Years After Its Release

    Miley Cyrus fondly remembered "Malibu" to mark the fourth anniversary of the love song, which she wrote about Liam Hemsworth before they split. Read on for the details.

  • China's Sinovac vaccine may be better than previously thought: It was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a real-world study, Indonesian officials said

    Sinovac's vaccine, Coronavac, was 98% effective at preventing death in health workers, Indonesian officials said. This is better than previously thought.

  • Scientists offer look into life as Caribbean volcano erupted

    The three scientists credited with helping save lives ahead of a recent explosive volcano eruption in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent are known to locals simply as Richie, Rod and TC. The team huddled indoors for weeks on little sleep to study and alert the government about activity at La Soufrière, whose eruptions last month displaced nearly 20% of the population and prompted the United Nations to seek $29 million to help the island recover from the devastation. You sleep in a fine layer of ash.

  • Dylan McDermott Is Truly Terrifying in Netflix’s New #5 Flick

    This throwback Dylan McDermott flick might be a few years old, but it hasn’t lost its spark (at least not yet).We’re talking about The Clovehitch Killer , which is...

  • Xplore reveals its plans to open satellite manufacturing facility in Seattle area

    Xplore, a Seattle-area startup that aims to build satellites for interplanetary missions, has a new address in Redmond, Wash. — in the same office complex that once housed the Planetary Resources asteroid-mining venture. “Xplore’s 22,000-square-foot facility is tailor-made for satellite manufacturing,” Lisa Rich, the company’s founder and chief operating officer, said today in a news release. “It is large, expandable and can currently accommodate the research, development, production and operation of 20 spacecraft per year.” And when Rich says the location is tailor-made for satellites, she’s not just speaking figuratively: Several years ago, Planetary Resources built a pair of pathfinder… Read More

  • Today’s top deals: Viral $33 kitchen gadget from TikTok, $3.50 smart plugs, $15 electric toothbrush, $18 headphones, more

    Boy oh boy, do we have some fantastic daily deals for you to check out on Tuesday?! We hope you're sitting down because some of these discounts could very well knock you off your feet. Highlights from today's big roundup include an all-time low price of just $28.85 for the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside anything (or save 20% on the upgraded model!), insanely popular mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $3.50 each when you clip the on-site coupon and check out with the promo code 77KBX5Q2, the brilliant must-have kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok for a new lower price of $32.99 instead of $45, 17% off best-selling Tuff & Co iPhone clear cases, an awesome Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for just $64.99, Apple's super-popular AirPods Pro for just $197 instead of $249, the #1 best-selling Cosori Max XL air fryer at a new all-time low price, a shockingly comfy mattress topper for just $28.04, deep discounts on best-selling true wireless earbuds with prices starting at $17.99, an amazingly popular Fairywill electric toothbrush that's somehow on sale for only $14.54, a deep $40 discount on Amazon's #1 best-selling Fujitsu SnapScan document scanner that's perfect for tax season, Eureka vacuum deals starting at only $44.99, the perfect plush dog toy for pups with anxiety issues, Amazon's $90 Echo Show 5 for just $49.99, a top-rated waterproof wireless speaker for $25.58, and more. Scroll through all of today's best bargains below.

  • Map of Vaccine Rates in States Reveal Massive Politics Problem

    The 2020 electoral college map, and the map of the rate of vaccination in the United States, are basically the same map.