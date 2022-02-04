🌱 Diablo Mag Good News + PG&E Pays Up + Super Bowl Crab Feed

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 65 Low: 37.

Here are the top five stories today in Concord:

In a great round up of great local news, check out this article from Diablo Magazine. In a nutshell, Concord-based automotive repair business Mike’s Auto Body is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the East Bay by continuing its tradition of repairing cars and giving them to local residents. At a recent event at the Concord Pavilion, Mike’s gave away four vehicles to those in need, bringing its total number of free vehicle donations over the past 21 years to 100. In other news, Pittsburg High School quarterback Jaden Rashada is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite Rankings and is also ranked as the fifth-best prospect for any position in California. Rashada signed an endorsement deal with the Athletes in Recruitment app and is believed to be the first high school player ever to sign such a deal. (Diablo Magazine) Sen. Josh Becker introduced a bill Thursday that would require the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the region’s 27 transit agencies to utilize a universal fare system, coordinate their schedules and develop a single transit map and trip planning system by mid-2024, in an effort to entice riders back to public transit. The Senate’s Transportation Committee is expected to begin discussing the bill this spring. (Claycord.com) For the second half of 2021, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $310 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians. Of that, a total of nearly $63 million was paid to Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Total payments for the fiscal property tax year of July 1, 2021, to, June 30, 2022, will see an increase of more than $42 million, or 15.7 percent, compared with the prior tax year. The increase in property tax payments reflects PG&E’s continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California. (East County Today) A suspected DUI driver lost control of his pickup and crashed at N. Main and Pine Street in Walnut Creek Thursday, with the truck catching fire and the driver being arrested at the scene. The unidentified driver was treated for apparently minor injuries. The photos are pretty impressive, though. (News 24/680) Authorities say that a pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Concord. The 64-year-old man was walking along Concord Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle headed westbound. When the emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found that the man had suffered serious injuries and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. (Concord News Journal)

Today in Concord:

Bring your bib and come out to Knights Of Columbus 'Super Bowl' Takeout Crab Feed 2022: St. Bonaventure, Concord (9:00 AM)

Mellow out to Aaron Pearson solo acoustic night at Calicraft Brewing Company in Walnut Creek. (5:00 PM)

Check out Silent Disco Saturdays at The Veranda in Concord. (6:00 PM)

Green Today (Green Day Tribute) + DJ J Espinosa will be at Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek. (7:00 PM)

Hormones & Blue Moonshine will be at Dan's Bar in Walnut Creek. (8:30 PM)

From my notebook:

COVID-19 testing is now available by appointment at the Concord Senior Center (2727 Parkside Cir.). Testing begins on Monday, Feb. 7 , and will take place on the front patio of the Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (Facebook)

Participate in the Veteran's Banner Program . Complimentary flag banners are hung on light poles in the community honoring and remembering veterans from Antioch. Honor a veteran who has passed by calling 925-325-3255.

The Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) will hold a county-wide Certificated Job Fair at Alhambra High School in Martinez, on Saturday, February 26, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be representatives from 20 school districts and charter schools as well as representatives from four colleges at the event. Visit cocoschools.org or cocoschools.org/becomeasub for additional information or to view available openings in all districts and the CCCOE. (Concord News Journal)

