What Can We Make Of Diadrom Holding AB (publ)’s (STO:DIAH) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll look at Diadrom Holding AB (publ) (STO:DIAH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Diadrom Holding:

0.47 = kr8.5m ÷ (kr28m - kr10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Diadrom Holding has an ROCE of 47%.

View our latest analysis for Diadrom Holding

Does Diadrom Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Diadrom Holding's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 21% average in the IT industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Diadrom Holding's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Diadrom Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:DIAH Past Revenue and Net Income April 23rd 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Diadrom Holding has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Diadrom Holding's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Diadrom Holding has current liabilities of kr10m and total assets of kr28m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Diadrom Holding's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Diadrom Holding's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Diadrom Holding looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.