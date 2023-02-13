Diageo (LON:DGE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.3083

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.3083 on the 13th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Diageo

Diageo's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Diageo was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 85% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Diageo Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.415 total annually to £0.777. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 4.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.4% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Diageo's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Diageo has been making. We don't think Diageo is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Diageo that investors should take into consideration. Is Diageo not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Returns At Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common...

  • S&U's (LON:SUS) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.38

    S&U plc ( LON:SUS ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of March to £0.38. This...

  • Australia’s Cash Pile, Powerful Price Pressures Drive RBA Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Australians’ still significant cash hoard together with mounting inflation pressures number among factors that drove the Reserve Bank’s pivot to a hawkish stance, just weeks after it considered a pause in tightening.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighters Do

  • Digital Currency Group plans restructuring to pay creditors of bankrupt Genesis unit

    Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent firm of failed crypto broker Genesis Global Capital, plans to transfer equity in another unit, Genesis Global Trading, to Genesis Global Holdco and eventually sell both companies to raise capital to pay back creditors.

  • Nikko Asset Management's Vail On Next BOJ Governor

    John Vail, Chief Global Strategist at Nikko Asset Management, says on "Bloomberg Markets Asia" that he thinks the reported Bank of Japan governor pick, Kazuo Ueda, is pragmatic and can communicate with the market more "smoothly." He speaks with Rishaad Salamat, David Ingles and Yvonne Man.

  • Greatland Gold plc's (LON:GGP) Profit Outlook

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Greatland Gold plc's ( LON:GGP ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Investors in Cerillion (LON:CER) have made a enviable return of 665% over the past five years

    Cerillion Plc ( LON:CER ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But...

  • Kanchan: Positive On Indian Stocks Mid-To-Long-Term

    Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers VP & Head of Strategy Tanvi Kanchan says the medium to long term prospects of Indian equities remain positive. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • DBS Profit Beats Estimates on Lending, Pays Special Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit topped estimates, helped by lending gains as a strong capital base allowed the bank to deliver a special dividend. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherNet income

  • 25 Most Expensive Countries in Europe

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most expensive countries in Europe. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 most expensive countries in Europe. Europe has long been considered the most expensive region to live in, especially Western Europe. However, while the cost of […]

  • Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. It showed that while dividend-paying stocks outperformed non-payers (9.6% average annual return vs. 4.8%), dividend growth stocks significantly outpaced companies with no change in their dividend policy (10.7% total return compared to 7.1%).

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 5 Killer Growth Stocks I Just Bought

    While the near-term future remains cloudy, this eclectic group of growth stocks has a bright future.

  • Alphabet's $100 Billion Mistake Is Your Opportunity of a Lifetime

    In this video, I will be talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and why the current weakness in the stock might turn out the be a great opportunity for long-term investors, despite Microsoft's push in Search.

  • We Think Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to a 13.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s More Upside Ahead for These 2 Top Score Stocks

    The markets might have kicked off the year in a generally upbeat mood, but they have been zigzagging recently, making it even harder to know what direction stocks are heading in next. That makes stock picking even more difficult than usual but there’s a tool that could come in handy here. The TipRanks Smart Score algorithm collects all the data required for stock picking purposes and sorts it out according to 8 factors - all known to correspond with future outperformance. Then those elements get

  • 2 Solid Index Funds for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    In 2022, the S&P 500 had one of its worst years in history, falling 19.4% as recession fears rippled through Wall Street. That sharp decline in the broader market makes a strong case for dividend-paying index funds, especially for investors looking to minimize volatility in their portfolios.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Set-It-and-Forget-It Stocks to Buy According to Financial Media

    In this article, we take a look at 10 set-it-and-forget-it stocks to buy according to financial media. If you want to see more set-it-and-forget-it stocks to buy according to financial media, go directly to 5 Set-It-and-Forget-It Stocks to Buy According to Financial Media. Some stocks of leading companies are forever stocks in the eyes of many […]

  • 3 Recession Indicators Haven't Been Wrong for at Least 56 Years -- and They All Agree What Happens Next

    Three comprehensive recession-forecasting tools have come to one conclusion: The largest economy in the world is in trouble.