Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.9% Yield

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Diageo investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.76 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Diageo stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of £39.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Diageo is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (61%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Diageo earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Diageo has delivered 6.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Diageo got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Diageo paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Diageo, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Diageo you should know about.

