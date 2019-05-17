I was diagnosed with bowel cancer at 47 - this isn't just an old man's disease

It’s one of those sunny Monday mornings when, truth be told, most of us would like to sneak a day off. But for Matthew Wiltshire, the opposite is true.

“I’d love to be heading into work right now,” says Wiltshire, a 52-year-old IT sales director from Weybridge, Surrey. “I’m a work hard, play hard person. I miss the structure of the week.”

We’re sipping coffee in the light-drenched kitchen of the waterside home Wiltshire shares with wife Sophie, a 49-year-old hair stylist and their two sons, Oliver, 21 and Charles, 17. He looks tanned and well, after a month travelling in Nepal and Goa.

But no one should envy Wiltshire his lifestyle. “I’m not doing a bucket list,” he says. “I hate that phrase. But I do have a great big spreadsheet of things I’d like to do: birthdays, marriages, a screenplay to write…”

Wiltshire was diagnosed with colo-rectal cancer four years ago at the unexpected age of 47. Although almost 18 out of 20 cases of bowel cancer in the UK are diagnosed in people over the age of 60, new research has found that the number of cases in the under 50s is increasing.

Rates of the disease are rising by 1.8 per cent a year among those under the age of 50 in the UK, while dropping by 1.2 per cent annually in older groups, according to the study of 21 western countries, published by the Lancet.

Experts, who say soaring levels of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles are to blame, want the age of screening to be lowered to 45.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK with 41,700 new cases diagnosed every year.

The most common risk factor is still age because cell DNA damage accumulates over time meaning most cases, but other known factors include smoking and drinking alcohol, eating processed meat and not enough fibre.

Wiltshire is aware that he is in the vanguard of this unhappy trend which brings new challenges for patients.

“When I first got diagnosed,” he explains, “I was just coping with the treatment and the disease. But over time, I wanted to talk to other people in my situation.”

He adds: “I wanted to talk about dealing with work issues and supporting my family but couldn’t find anyone in the same position.”

He adds: “It’s mostly women on forums too - I wanted to find or build a male community. To get men talking.”

As a result, while dealing with all the difficult decisions and emotions cancer patients manage every day, he has been detailing his life with cancer online. As Bowel Bloke, Wiltshire posts graphic and brutally candid videos on to Instagram and his eponymous website about operations and chemotherapy as well as images of holidays and his family.

His website and YouTube channel, which went live last year, have now had 132,600 web hits.

Wiltshire’s experience with cancer began in April 2015 when he noticed blood in his stools. “I love my red wine and steak and thought at first, that was to blame. But the blood kept appearing so after a couple of days, I went to the GP.”

Using private healthcare, Wiltshire was referred to a specialist for further tests: an endoscopy and a colonoscopy. “The surgeon told me at once that he had found a polyp which was malignant. I went home and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this Sophie, I’ve got cancer’.”

He admits he was still relaxed, having been told surgery would sort out the problem. “I was naïve in hindsight,” he says.

The operation was carried out on May 21st (three weeks after discovering the blood); Wiltshire woke up in pain. The surgery seemed to have been successful with the tumour being removed along with 10 inches of colon. He had been given a stoma - an opening on the abdomen connected to his digestive system to allow waste to be diverted out of the body - but his bowel did not work for three weeks.

“It was awful,” he says, “but at least the tumour was out and hadn’t spread at all and I didn’t need chemo.”

Wiltshire took a typically bullish approach to his stoma bag. “It was horrible; I didn’t like cleaning it but I knew it would be reversed.”

The family went on holiday to Portugal where Wiltshire was amused to see people’s reactions to his bag as he sunbathed on the beach. The stoma was reversed in August, much to his relief. And that could have been that.