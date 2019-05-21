'I Was Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer When I Was 17'

From Prevention

In 2005, when Lindsay T. was 17 years old, she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. Now 29, Lindsay lives in Dallas and works as an art director for a rug manufacturer.

My symptoms started at the end of my junior year of high school, right after I turned 17. As a competitive cheerleader, I was very active and worked out every day. Around March 2005, I noticed my stomach was distended, like I had just eaten a really big meal. My arms got really skinny, too, which my doctor later explained was my body protecting the tumor by moving all the water weight in my body to my stomach. Although I also probably had abnormal bleeding and cramping, I didn’t realize it because I had only started my period at 15 and wasn’t regular yet.

Over the course of six weeks, I went to the doctor three times. My symptoms kept getting worse, but doctors couldn’t figure out what was causing them. At first they thought I had a bowel obstruction and put me on milk of magnesia (terrible!). Finally, they gave me a blood test and found a tumor marker. The next day, I had a CAT scan and they found a grapefruit-sized tumor on my left ovary. At that point, my stomach was so distended that I looked like I was six months pregnant. My doctors didn’t know yet whether it was cancer, but they wanted to remove it immediately.

Getting my ovary removed

In May 2005, two to three days after my doctor found the tumor, I had surgery. They removed the tumor, my left ovary, and my left fallopian tube, but they didn’t touch my right side or my uterus. Once they removed the tumor, they tested it and confirmed it was cancer.

When I woke up from surgery, my doctor told me it was malignant germ-cell cancer, but luckily it was stage 1. I also found out then that the night before surgery, the tumor had started to metastasize and burst. I didn’t feel it happen, but it meant that there were still cancer cells floating around in my body and that I’d need chemo even though they’d removed all of the tumor. I remember being very calm, which is strange because I’m usually very emotional. Throughout all of it, I don’t think I even cried-I was in survival mode. I stayed in the hospital for two weeks. We told all my friends and family, and people visited almost every day and brought me gifts. I felt very supported.

Surviving chemotherapy

I was terrified to go through chemotherapy. It started when I was in the hospital and lasted all of summer break, from about May to August. Fortunately, I only lost my hair, not my eyebrows or eyelashes, and I didn’t get very sick. But I hated that I was treated differently. I felt very self-conscious. Because I was 17 and didn’t have hair, people stared. Random strangers, usually adults, came up to me at department stores and asked questions, like what happened or what cancer I had. They were just curious, but I was already very shy and it made me feel insecure. I told them I had ovarian cancer and was going through chemo. Over time, it got to the point where I had a script.

But there was an upside: Before all this happened, I was very shy and introverted. Going through cancer and chemo made me realize that I should put myself out there and be more social. I started going out more, being a normal 17-year-old. Spending time with friends was how I coped.

By the time I went back to high school for senior year, I was done with chemotherapy. I live in a tight-knit community where word travels fast, so almost everyone knew what I was going through. Still, a few people at school were shocked when I came back without hair. My classmates and teachers didn’t treat me differently, though. They just made me feel like regular kid, which is what I wanted.

A random accident

In September 2005, right after I finished chemo, both my mom and I took the BRCA test. [Note: The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes help control cell division, growth and DNA repair; mutations can increase the risk of being diagnosed with breast and ovarian cancers, especially early on in life. If one parent has a mutated BRCA gene, you have a 50 percent chance of inheriting it.] The test came up negative. I also don’t have a family history of ovarian or breast cancer (5 to 10 percent of breast and ovarian cancers are hereditary, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center). My doctor told me one of my germ cells just randomly went rogue and started reproducing like crazy. I wasn't in remission until I had normal CAT scans and ultrasounds for a full year.