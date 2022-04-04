Diagnosing autism in young children

SYFY

When you imagine a superpowered predator, you might conjure images of lions or bears, or maybe anthropomorphic aliens who hunt humans for sport. You’re probably not picturing snails, but you should be. Deepwater cone snails pack an array of venoms which vary from species to species and help them to consume prey which is much larger and faster than you might expect. The internet’s immortal assassin snail meme might seem silly, but if it’s a cone snail we’re talking about, then we should take it s