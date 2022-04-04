Diagnosing autism in young children

Recommended Stories
- Palm Beach Daily News
Ernie and Liezl Els breaking ground when it comes to autism awareness and services / D'Angelo
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Adult Services Building , which will serve adults with autism, on the campus of the Els Center of Excellence.
- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Pewaukee Police invite children with autism to put autism awareness magnets on squads for Autism Awareness Month
Families with children with autism helped officers place magnets on Pewaukee Police squad cars, met officers and toured the squads on April 1.
- The Hill
Biden chief of staff says president doesn’t believe son Hunter broke any laws
President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said on Sunday that Biden doesn’t believe his son, Hunter Biden, broke any laws after his past business dealings have come under renewed scrutiny. The Washington Post last week published an investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China, while former President Trump called on Russian President Vladimir…
- Politico
Biden 'confident' his son didn't break the law, White House chief of staff says
"Of course the president is confident that his son didn't break the law," Ron Klain said.
- Barrons.com
Starbucks Suspends Stock Buybacks. It’s a Huge Moment for Workers and Corporate America.
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz definitely had his morning shot of espresso before returning to the role Monday.
- Associated Press
White House nuptials: Biden granddaughter to wed this fall
There's going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school. “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted.
- Idaho Statesman
Stranded skier built snow cave to survive overnight in Grand Teton National Park
The 27-year-old man set out to ski on Disappointment Peak but got stranded overnight, park rangers said.
- INSIDER
I nearly died after getting sepsis and having my fingers amputated. Then my jokes about my 'shark' hand went viral on TikTok.
After brushing off her symptoms, the mom was put in a coma for 11 days. All her fingers were amputated, but she kept her humor.
- GOBankingRates
Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You
In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...
- The Daily Beast
This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet
Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e
- Lohud | The Journal News
New York renews mask wearing recommendation in 5 counties as COVID cases surge 17%
New COVID cases leaped 17% in NY last week, as 22,654 cases were reported. The spike came amid renewed call for mask wearing in some upstate areas.
- INSIDER
1 full-body exercise that's more effective than burpees for building core and leg muscle, according to a trainer
Instead of burpees, do kettlebell swings for a full-body workout that builds muscle in your legs and core, improves stamina, and torches calories.
- The New York Times
The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines
MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News
- SYFY
Sea snail venom is just as effective as morphine for pain relief and lasts longer
When you imagine a superpowered predator, you might conjure images of lions or bears, or maybe anthropomorphic aliens who hunt humans for sport. You’re probably not picturing snails, but you should be. Deepwater cone snails pack an array of venoms which vary from species to species and help them to consume prey which is much larger and faster than you might expect. The internet’s immortal assassin snail meme might seem silly, but if it’s a cone snail we’re talking about, then we should take it s
- Men's Health
A Physique Coach Shared the 5 Simple Things All Shredded Guys Do
Physique coach Paul Revelia counts down the golden rules for getting lean, including how to approach your diet, and being accountable and consistent.
- USA TODAY
Who can get a second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster? Here's what you should know
The CDC says the extra booster is especially important for people 65 and older and those 50 and older who have underlying medical conditions.
- Delaware Online | The News Journal
They're the 2nd set of twins in the world with this blood disorder. They need a miracle.
Twins Olivia and Sophia Dikeman were born with a rare blood disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA) and are in search of bone marrow donors.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Mississippi’s largest hospital goes out-of-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield
Thousands of Mississippians will now face higher out-of-pocket costs for their health care or be forced to leave the state for certain specialty care.
- Fox News
NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'
A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."
- LA Times
'Superblooms of fungus': Climate change is making valley fever worse
Bouts of extreme precipitation, along with worsening drought and heat, are creating more of the dangerous dust, experts say.