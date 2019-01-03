Is Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA SA’s (ATH:HYGEIA) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry?

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). By way of learning-by-doing, we’ll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA SA (ATH:HYGEIA).

Our data shows Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA has a return on equity of 11% for the last year. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each €1 of shareholders’ equity it has, the company made €0.11 in profit.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA:

11% = 14.299 ÷ €131m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders’ equity is a little more complicated. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. The easiest way to calculate shareholders’ equity is to subtract the company’s total liabilities from the total assets.

What Does Return On Equity Signify?

ROE measures a company’s profitability against the profit it retains, and any outside investments. The ‘return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. The higher the ROE, the more profit the company is making. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA has a similar ROE to the average in the Healthcare industry classification (12%).

That isn’t amazing, but it is respectable. ROE doesn’t tell us if the share price is low, but it can inform us to the nature of the business. For those looking for a bargain, other factors may be more important. If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Why You Should Consider Debt When Looking At ROE

Most companies need money — from somewhere — to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won’t affect the total equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Combining Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA’s Debt And Its 11% Return On Equity

Although Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens HYGEIA does use debt, its debt to equity ratio of 0.98 is still low. I’m not impressed with its ROE, but the debt levels are not too high, indicating the business has decent prospects. Judicious use of debt to improve returns can certainly be a good thing, although it does elevate risk slightly and reduce future optionality.