Dial in your entertainment with Paramount Plus—50% off an annual plan for Cyber Monday

Get Paramount Plus for 50% off this Cyber Monday.

Paramount Plus subscription service is 50% off for an annual plan for Cyber Monday.

Paramount Plus offers a huge amount of streaming media, from Hollywood movies, to television stations like BET, Comedy Central and CBS.

Cyber Monday isn't just about gadgets, it's also a great time to lock in some entertainment. This year get 50% off an annual subscription to Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus comes with tons of entertainment, from top movies, to trending TV shows, to access to stations like Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

Paramount Plus annual subscriptions are on sale 50% off until the end of Sunday, November 27. Plans start at $24.99 for a one-year Limited plan, while Premium plans without ads start at $49.99. Sign up now to lock in your streaming entertainment.

Paramount Plus is full of big titles like Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Spongebob Squarepants and Criminal Minds, but it works a bit different from your average online streaming service. That's because Paramount Plus also runs television stations.

Sign up for access to BET, Comedy Central, CBS and Nickelodeon. Paramount Plus is more than a streaming service—it's TV and Hollywood bundled in one.

Right now when you sign up you get a year of Paramount Plus with one week free and 50% off the total plan price. The Limited edition comes with NFL, CBS news and Soccer as well as thousands of hours of streaming entertainment. A limited plan with ads starts at $24.99 after the discount. For $49.99 you'll be able to go ad free except for live TV and get even more sports access, local CBS and the ability to download and save live shows.

Cyber Monday is a great time to grab a deal on television. Sign up for Paramount Plus today before the sale runs out.

