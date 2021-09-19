How dialect coaches put the accent on performances
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dialect coaches teach actors to sound more like the characters they're playing, accentuating the performances of such stars as Kate Winslet in "Mare of Easttown," and Rachel McAdams in "Eurovision Song Contest." Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with some of today's leading coaches for films and TV about how accents and dialects help tell a story.