Dialight (LON:DIA) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Dialight (LON:DIA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dialight, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = UK£3.4m ÷ (UK£140m - UK£40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Dialight has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Dialight's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dialight.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Dialight, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Dialight's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Dialight is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 63% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Dialight, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

