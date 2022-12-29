Dialog Group Berhad's (KLSE:DIALOG) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock rallies 7.4% this past week

Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 28% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

On a more encouraging note the company has added RM959m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Dialog Group Berhad saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 4.9% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 10% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Dialog Group Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was -26%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Dialog Group Berhad shareholders are down 2.0% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.0% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dialog Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Dialog Group Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

