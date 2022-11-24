Dialog Group Berhad's (KLSE:DIALOG) 26% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 26% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 14% over that time.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Dialog Group Berhad as a stock to avoid entirely with its 25.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Dialog Group Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Dialog Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 3.9%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 14% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.6% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.4% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Dialog Group Berhad is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Dialog Group Berhad's P/E?

The strong share price surge has got Dialog Group Berhad's P/E rushing to great heights as well. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Dialog Group Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Dialog Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Dialog Group Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

