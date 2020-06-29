Dialpad Announces Appointment of Jen Grant to Board of Directors

CEO and Marketing pro joins tech leaders Marc Andreessen, Rich Miner and others as company experiences rapid growth in "Work from Anywhere" era

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM), recently announced that Jen Grant has joined the company's Board of Directors. The announcement comes as Dialpad continues to see rapid growth as the demand for remote work tools rises with changing business needs worldwide.

Dialpad is communications for the modern workforce. (PRNewsFoto/Dialpad) More

"We are seeing remote work on the rise everywhere, and we don't expect to see that diminish even after offices start to open up," said Jen Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Turbo Systems. "Now, more than ever, people need the right work-from-anywhere tools, and I'm excited to be a part of the movement with Dialpad."

Built in the cloud, Dialpad does not require on-premise servers, storage or hardwired phones, freeing customers to connect and communicate from anywhere. Dialpad can also be deployed in minutes, enabling organizations of any size to immediately derive more value from their shift to the cloud by better connecting offices and anywhere workers.

Dialpad has more than 70,000 customers, from small startups to large enterprises, including Uber, Motorola Solutions, Xero, TED and Crunchbase. Its industry-leading voice intelligence helps users coach, connect and capture insights from conversations in real-time. Users can use the platform for all voice, video and messaging/SMS needs, all in one place - accessible on any device and from anywhere with an internet connection.

"I've watched Dialpad's growth over the years and believe they are on the precipice of another big leap forward. I can't wait to see what we do together," added Grant.

Grant brings decades of experience building companies from startup to billion-dollar businesses. She is currently CEO of Turbo Systems, a no code platform that makes it easy for anyone to build business apps. No stranger to growth stage start-ups, she served as CMO for Looker until its 2.6B acquisition by Google, built the marketing team that took Elastic public for 2.4B, and grew Box from a small startup to its 1.7B IPO in 2015.

"I am very excited to have Jen join our team and honored that an industry expert like her sees the value and potential in our company and our products," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "I've known Jen personally since our days at Google together and I don't believe that there is a better marketing visionary in the industry. Jen's experiences at Google, Box and Looker will be invaluable for us at this time in our company's growth. We are grateful to have her join the team."

Grant joins Dialpad's current board members: Marc Andreessen, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Rich Miner, GV Adviser and pioneer in mobile; John Kim, Managing Partner at Amasia; Will Griffith, Founding Partner at Iconiq Strategic Partners; Wesley Chan, Managing Director at Felicis Ventures; Jon Lehr, co-founder and General Partner at Work-Bench; and others.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is a business phone system with a mission to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability, and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Contact Center and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM). Today more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

Visit www.dialpad.com for more information.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialpad-announces-appointment-of-jen-grant-to-board-of-directors-301085245.html

SOURCE Dialpad