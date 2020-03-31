Dialysis Industry Leaders Come Together to Fight Public Health Crisis

Providers Implement National Contingency Plan in Partnership to Protect Patients and Staff

PLANO, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care, Inc. ("USRC"), a leading provider of dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, announced a collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care North America, DaVita Inc., and other organizations in response to the developing public health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This collaboration will support dialysis patients with COVID-19 in their continued treatment by creating a safety network of dialysis clinics that focus on patients affected by the novel coronavirus.

The organizations are working closely to ensure the continuity of care for their patients through the use of specially designated safety clinics that can be accessed by other dialysis providers in the event that a patient tests positive for COVID-19. These safety clinics will be equipped and managed with infection control designed for patients suspected of being impacted by COVID-19.

The initiative is intended to relieve the burden on hospitals while ensuring the adequate staffing of nurses, social workers, dieticians, care technicians, and other staff to treat patients that have contracted COVID-19 without exposing those who are healthy.

"U.S. Renal Care is proud to be working closely with other national providers to create a safety net ensuring that all 500,000 kidney disease patients will have access to safe, effective treatment every day", said Mary Dittrich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and interim CEO of U.S. Renal Care.

More information regarding this effort can be found from the Kidney Community Emergency Response (KCER) Program at kcercoalition.com.

About U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. works in partnership with nephrologists to develop and operate outpatient treatment centers and home dialysis programs for persons suffering from End Stage Renal Disease. The company provides patients with their choice of a full range of quality in‐center and at‐home dialysis modalities. U.S. Renal Care serves over 26,000 patients in 338 dialysis facilities across 32 states and the Territory of Guam. For more information on U.S. Renal Care, Inc. please visit www.usrenalcare.com.

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the U.S. Renal Care, Inc.'s response to COVID-19, including its impact on U.S. Renal Care, Inc.'s patients, caregivers, suppliers, business and operations. Forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Renal Care, Inc.'s management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks. You are cautioned against relying on any forward-looking statements. U.S. Renal Care, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

