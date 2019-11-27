Dialysis Market Size Worth US$ 124.2 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on "Dialysis Market Size, Share, Trends, Sales, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2019 - 2026"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of over US$ 124.2 billion by 2026.

North America dominated the regional dialysis market in the year 2018 and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. According to Fresenius Medical Care, peritonitis contributes to the death of around 16% of PD patients each year in North America. Favorable reimbursement policies available for dialysis treatment in North America is are also contributing to regional market growth. For instance, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) has introduced the members of the newly formed committee named KidneyX Innovation Accelerator or KidneyX steering committee in 2019. The new committee consists of the diverse experts intended to play a critical role in advancing the KidneyX mission. The efforts of the experts are projected to improve the lives of around 850 million people across the globe affected by kidney diseases. This is likely to get success by accelerating innovation in kidney disease diagnostics, prevention, and treatment.

Hemodialysis dominated the procedure type segment with the maximum market share in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The procedure type offers better clearance and less treatment time period compare to the peritoneal dialysis are the factors supporting the segment growth. In addition, the growing preference of home hemodialysis (HHD) treatment coupled with the rising awareness of home dialysis is boosting the segment market value.

Hospitals accounted for the large market share in the historic period owing to the presence of a large customer base and also because of the easy availability of facilities needed for a patient. For instance, The Digby Regional Hospital is constructing a renal dialysis unit in Phase 2. The construction of the new unit was announced in 2017 and is expected to get completed in 2020. Moreover, the first phase of the project completed months ago and the administration is relocating health offices to the newly renovated space on the third floor.

Some of the leading competitors are Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa, Baxter International, Inc., Davita Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Avitum Ag, Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nxstage Medical, Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation (Medicators, Inc)., and Asahi Kasei Corporation. The major players are involved in mergers and acquisitions and new product development for the expansion of market share and also for providing better treatment to the patients.

Some of the key observations regarding dialysis industry include:

In 2019. Fresenius Medical Care completed the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. in US$ 2 billion . The company is aiming to expand in the dialysis market with the acquisition.

. The company is aiming to expand in the dialysis market with the acquisition. Fresenius Medical Care has also acquired 70 percent shares of a China -based company, in 2018. The company has strategic plans to expand in China with the acquisition of Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd.

-based company, in 2018. The company has strategic plans to expand in with the acquisition of Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd. In 2018, B. Braun inaugurates its production site in Saxony, Germany . The new production site is Europe's most modern production site. The company is aiming to double its production capacity with the investment.

. The new production site is most modern production site. The company is aiming to double its production capacity with the investment. A division of DaVita Inc., DaVita Kidney Care has announced the acquisition of a United States -based company Purity Dialysis in 2017. The acquisition is the strategic expansion plan of the company in the US.

has announced the acquisition of a -based company Purity Dialysis in 2017. The acquisition is the strategic expansion plan of the company in the US. Baxter and Ayogo partnered to build CKD&Me and announced the Launch of the CKD&Me Patient Empowering Digital Education Tool at Kidney Week 2019. The tool provides objective pre-dialysis education to the patients so that they feel empowered and confidently engage in their kidney care.

and Ayogo partnered to build CKD&Me and announced the Launch of the CKD&Me Patient Empowering Digital Education Tool at Kidney Week 2019. The tool provides objective pre-dialysis education to the patients so that they feel empowered and confidently engage in their kidney care. In 2019, Kibow Biotech has announced its cumulative 15th year of participation in the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) conference. The company is drawing attention towards its 22 years of operation in the industry.

A study presented at ASN Kidney Week at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC in 2019. The study exhibits that the automated wearable artificial kidney is effective in removing toxins from the blood of patients during peritoneal dialysis. Additionally, the research is intended to figure out the efficiency of on-the-go dialysis automated wearable artificial kidney or AWAK device, which can overcome the challenges of long hours of therapy and large dialysis machines.

