Diamond Custom Homes adds Elezi, Koncz

Diamond Custom Homes today announced the addition of Anjeza Elezi as controller and Jerry Koncz as purchasing manager.

Elezi’s primary responsibilities as controller include managing accounts receivable and payable; supervising all accounting and financial functions; establishing and implementing financial policies; performing risk assessments and preparing annual budgets and forecasts. As a leader of the accounting team, she will closely monitor the company’s financial health; maintain, manage and analyze financial statements, payroll, budgets, and more. Elezi has nearly 10 years of construction and homebuilding industry experience with leading custom and production home builders throughout southwest Florida. She is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

Koncz’s primary responsibilities include bidding, negotiation, vendor recruitment, cost database maintenance, and creating scopes of work. A construction and homebuilding industry veteran, he has 45 years of experience with production and custom homebuilders in the areas of residential and commercial purchasing, design and drafting, sales, marketing, finance, customer service and architectural design. Prior to joining Diamond Custom Homes, Koncz served as senior purchasing agent for Taylor Morrison.

About Diamond Custom Homes

Diamond Custom Homes creates and renovates luxury residences for discerning homeowners in Southwest Florida’s most prestigious communities and neighborhoods. The firm is known for quality craftsmanship, creative custom designs and concierge estate management services, as a fully accredited member of the National Home Watch Association. Offices are located at 9130 Galleria Court, Suite 204, in Naples. For more information, visit DiamondCustomHomes.com.

