Is Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.'s (CVE:DWS) CEO Pay Justified?

J. Souter became the CEO of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) in 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

How Does J. Souter's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has a market cap of CA$45m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$297k for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$220k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$264m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$180k.

Thus we can conclude that J. Souter receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits, below.

TSXV:DWS CEO Compensation, November 12th 2019 More

Is Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 71% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 16% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 2.2%, Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.