Diamond Hill Capital: “NVR is Well Positioned to Outperform Over the Long Run”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During a volatile quarter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund held up better than the Russell 1000 Index by a decent margin in Q1. After a strong rebound in 2021, global GDP growth is expected to moderate in 2022. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund mentioned NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1980, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is a Reston, Virginia-based home construction company with a $14.4 billion market capitalization. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) delivered a -25.74% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -9.05%. The stock closed at $4,387.66 per share on July 13, 2022. 

Here is what Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund has to say about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"NVR is a homebuilder and mortgage bank. Its stock, along with other housing stocks, came under pressure in Q1 as mortgage rates rose and concerns that continued interest rate increases will cause a slowdown in new home demand. These near-term headwinds have not impacted our long-term investment thesis, and we believe NVR is well positioned to outperform over the long run."

goodluz/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was in 39 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 35 funds in the previous quarter. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) delivered a 1.20% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories