Diamond Hill Capital’s New Portfolio Addition: Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -1.50% net of fees compared to a -2.19% return for the Russell 2000 Index. Investment in consumer staples, technology, and financial sectors contributed positively to the strategy’s performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill Capital discussed stocks like Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) is a nuclear fuel supplying company. On October 24, 2022, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) stock closed at $42.29 per share. One-month return of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) was 7.39% and its shares lost 19.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) has a market capitalization of $612.723 million.

Diamond Hill Capital made the following comment about Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“We initiated holdings in three new companies in Q3: Douglas Emmet Inc (DEI), United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU). Nuclear power industry services provider Centrus Energy is well positioned to benefit from growth in next-generation nuclear technology, helping provide reliable and carbon-free electricity.” Dan Simonsen/Shutterstock.com

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios held Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) at the end of the second quarter, which was 9 in the previous quarter.

