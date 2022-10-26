Diamond Hill Capital’s New Portfolio Addition: Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -1.50% net of fees compared to a -2.19% return for the Russell 2000 Index. Investment in consumer staples, technology, and financial sectors contributed positively to the strategy’s performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill Capital discussed stocks like Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) is a nuclear fuel supplying company. On October 24, 2022, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) stock closed at $42.29 per share. One-month return of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) was 7.39% and its shares lost 19.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) has a market capitalization of $612.723 million.

Diamond Hill Capital made the following comment about Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“We initiated holdings in three new companies in Q3: Douglas Emmet Inc (DEI), United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU). Nuclear power industry services provider Centrus Energy is well positioned to benefit from growth in next-generation nuclear technology, helping provide reliable and carbon-free electricity.”

Dan Simonsen/Shutterstock.com

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios held Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) at the end of the second quarter, which was 9 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) in another article and shared the list of small company stocks to invest in. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

