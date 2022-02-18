Diamond man acquitted in domestic assault trial

Feb. 18—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County jury acquitted a Diamond man of a felony assault charge stemming from a beating of his girlfriend almost six years ago.

Travis R. Hines, 45, was found not guilty of first-degree domestic assault at the conclusion of a single-day trial in Newton County Circuit Court.

The trial concerned events the night of April 16, 2020, when the defendant and Rosetta Dickey, 42, went out for dinner together in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where she purportedly confronted him about an affair.

Dickey later told Newton County sheriff's deputies that he became upset with her and tried to sneak out a side door of the restaurant and leave her in Arkansas with no phone and no transportation. But she followed him out and climbed into their vehicle with him, at which point he purportedly began punching her in the face as well as slamming her head into the car seat.

She told deputies that the assault continued when they got back to Diamond, where he pushed her to the ground and began stomping on her for what seemed to her to be about 30 minutes, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed at the time.

She purportedly ended up covered in blood with both eyes swollen shut but did not seek medical attention or report the assault for a few days out of fear Hines might kill her, she told investigators. She finally left the residence five days later and was treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin for a broken nose, orbital fracture and lacerated spleen.

According to both defense attorney Jonathan Pierce and Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross, the two key issues in the trial concerned the location and extent of the assault.

Hines admitted that he had assaulted Dickey that night but testified that it was limited to hitting her inside the vehicle while they were driving back to Diamond and were actually in Barry County, not Newton County. He denied having assaulted her once they got home.

The defense also introduced into evidence a lengthy text message obtained during pretrial discovery that she purportedly sent to a friend about a month after the assault.

In the communication, she acknowledged both having been physically abusive to Hines and not recalling clearly what happened between them that night. She cited her own abuse as a child and subsequent bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorders as having played a role in her relationship with Hines and her ability to recall what had transpired between them.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.