Diamond man facing trial on rape charge

Nov. 16—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge recently decided that the testimony presented at a Diamond man's preliminary hearing Sept. 20 constituted probable cause for a count of second-degree rape but not first-degree as initially charged.

Judge Christine Rhoades ruled Nov. 5 that evidence presented at the hearing of Dallas L. Bogle, 23, lacked a showing that he employed "forcible compulsion" in the alleged rape of a woman on Sept. 14, 2019.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the woman consented to having one form of sex with Bogle. She said she declined to have another form and that he forced her to do so. The document states that he maintained to investigators that she consented to both forms of sex.

The judge set Bogle's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 7.