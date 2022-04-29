Diamond man's domestic assault case dismissed

Apr. 29—Domestic assault charges that a rural Diamond man was facing in Jasper County Circuit Court were dismissed Thursday when the victims did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Aaron W. Riddle, 34, was scheduled for a hearing on charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the victims did not show up and that the charges were being dismissed.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges had alleged that Riddle got into altercations with his brother-in-law's sister and his brother-in-law Dec. 23.

Riddle purportedly called the brother-in-law's sister derogatory names and threw a coffeepot at her before kicking her in the face. The affidavit states that the brother-in-law confronted him about the matter when the brother-in-law and his wife later attended a Christmas party at his house and that Riddle responded by pointing a shotgun at them and firing it into the air.