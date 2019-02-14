Diamond Offshore Keeps Signing Up Customers, but Revenue Is Still Declining

The past few quarters have been an up-and-down ride for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO). Just when it started to look like its business had hit the bottom and revenue was rising again, it encountered a few bumps along the way that have led to another year of declining revenue.

The good news is that even though revenue is still declining, it is building up its backlog of work with new contracts. The company's efforts to upgrade its fleet and implement new operating practices have made its rigs much more attractive to clients, and that is helping the company scoop up the scant amount of work in the offshore industry today.

Let's take a quick look at Diamond's most recent earnings results and some of its recent management moves that have made its fleet an attractive option for producers.

By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $232.5 million $286.3 million $346.2 million Operating income (loss) ($37.3 million) ($230 million) ($6.4 million) Net income ($79.2 million) ($53.1 million) ($31.9 million) EPS (diluted) ($0.58) ($0.37) ($0.23)

Data source: Diamond Offshore Drilling earnings release.

Coming into this quarter, it was pretty much expected that the company was going to post a decline in revenue. It has secured several contracts for its rigs, but many of them don't kick in until 2019 or later. Based on the contracts it signed this past quarter, we can probably expect the same thing in early 2019 as well. Diamond reported that it had added 33 months worth of work to its backlog, which now stands at $2 billion.

Offshore oil rigs on the move. More

Image source: Getty Images.

What management had to say

One of the things Diamond Offshore prides itself on is investing in new technologies and implementing business models to improve productivity and reduce downtime. It started with a new contract model with some of its crucial equipment suppliers in which it rents things like blowout preventers from the manufacturer instead of owning them. The aim is to incentivize the manufacturer to keep the equipment better maintained, requiring less downtime. Diamond has also implemented blockchain technology along its logistical supply chain for better transparency and data flow.

While there weren't any novel technology announcements this past quarter, CEO Marc Edwards detailed how these investments were leading to better outcomes for its clients and how they should help differentiate Diamond from the rest of its peers: