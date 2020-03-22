Diamond Princess, Grand Princess cruise line had high rates of illness even before coronavirus

Princess Cruises had a health problem long before back-to-back outbreaks of the new coronavirus on the Diamond and Grand Princess ships unmoored the entire cruise industry.

Their passengers fell sick extraordinarily often. Nearly 5,000 people onboard Princess ships in the past decade have suffered from bouts of vomiting, diarrhea – or both – in numbers widespread enough that government health officials issued alerts on 26 outbreaks.

The next-closest cruise line, Celebrity, reported one-third fewer breakouts during the same years.

Yet Princess, with 18 ships in the world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corp., consistently earned high marks on U.S. inspections that were supposed to protect 30 million people taking cruise vacations each year.

A USA TODAY investigation found the high-profile scoring of inspections administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks how frequently ships are cited for health and sanitation violations.

The score most commonly awarded? A perfect 100.

Yet outbreaks kept occurring, even on ships with flawless inspections. USA TODAY found no instance in which a ship had failed its last inspection before a breakout of a stomach-related illness, the only type of outbreak routinely published by the CDC.

Princess ships consistently earned high ratings, including some of the best scores in the industry on disease reporting standards.

In 2017, inspectors noted multiple problems with medical records on the Coral Princess. A food service worker fell sick on the job and supposedly went into isolation, but his timecard indicated he was still working. In a separate violation, there was no documentation that the cabin mates of several sick crew members were interviewed to assess and contain the risk of possible spread.

The ship still earned a perfect inspection score. Then, on a voyage starting 10 days later, it reported a norovirus outbreak.

Dr. Chris Taylor, a former cruise ship physician, researched five years of CDC inspections and found the scores had no value in informing the public about the risk of illness spreading on a ship.

“The proof of whether a ship has a high sanitary standard is the outcome,” Taylor said. “It is all about whether you have outbreaks.”

Cruise ship health safety failures came into glaring focus in recent weeks. The industry’s slow response to initial warnings facilitated the early global spread of the COVID-19 virus. Only after two high-profile outbreaks, and after major U.S. sporting tournaments and other events were canceled, did the industry at large decide to abandon ship for a month.

Many of the health factors that fuel gastrointestinal illness outbreaks also are suspected of contributing to spread of the coronavirus, from unwashed hands to failing to separate the sick from the healthy.

During the second outbreak, people onboard the Grand Princess kept mingling even after public health authorities and ship leaders knew that passengers on the voyage immediately before had contracted the coronavirus, with some still on the ship who could have been exposed.

After being informed of the concern by loudspeaker announcement, passengers were still permitted to don formal attire for an evening meal featuring lobster tail. By morning, a letter had been pushed under their cabin doors explaining that only a few people needed to stay in their rooms, an initial isolation later expanded to all passengers.

“Zero steps were taken,” said Debi Chalik, an attorney whose parents, Ronald and Eva Weissberger of Florida, are now suing the cruise line for putting them at risk of infection.

Princess declined to answer detailed questions under deadline “due to the large volume of media inquiries we’ve received.”

The cruise line referred USA TODAY to a video posted last week when Princess Cruises announced a 60-day hiatus for its fleet. In it, President Jan Swartz noted the company’s global clientele of passengers and crew and its commitment to reporting every medical case onboard.