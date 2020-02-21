Two groups of US Diamond Princess passengers, two disparate experiences: 'I feel ill-used by my country'

Two groups of American travelers who were stuck on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship due to a coronavirus quarantine have disembarked. But both groups remain in limbo: One that's under quarantine at two U.S. military bases and at a medical facility in Nebraska and another that's still in Japan, prohibited from returning home for two weeks.

Public health experts have expressed alarm and disbelief at the chaotic response and lack of coordination by Princess Cruises, the Japanese government and U.S. officials. And passengers who were aboard the ship say communication has been lacking.

As the two-week, onboard quarantine was set to end last week in Yokohama, Japan, the State Department sent two charter planes to evacuate the roughly 400 U.S. citizens on the ship. The passengers were given a choice: take a charter flight home or stay on the ship.

Most of the Americans chose to take the flight. But at the last minute, 14 of those 382 passengers tested positive for coronavirus. Rather than sending them to quarantine, officials split them up and put seven of the passengers on each plane.

The group of 100 Americans who stayed behind were given a completely different directive: Stay in Japan for 14 days, but not under quarantine, then return home as long as you don't test positive.

U.S. health experts have questioned how the situation was handled, from start to finish.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the Diamond Princess quarantine "failed."

"The quarantine process failed," Fauci told USA TODAY's Editorial Board and reporters. "I'd like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship. Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship. I don't know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship."

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, said the inconsistent treatment of the Americans who were on the ship put them at greater risk and threatens to expose more people to infection.

"We’re trying to stop the spread of a novel, emerging disease that could turn into a global pandemic," he said. "We know how to do this."

Yet Gostin, who's also director of the World Health Organization's center on public health law, said the response to the Diamond Princess crisis, "was virtually medieval."

"Literally, it was the opposite of what you should do," he said.

The ship's quarantine began Feb. 5 due to coronavirus. It remains docked in Yokohama, Japan. As of Thursday, at least 634 people who had been on the ship had tested positive for the virus, out of 3,711 quarantined passengers and crew, making the ship the site of the most infections outside of China.

Two elderly cruise ship passengers with coronavirus who were on the Diamond Princess have died, according to Japan’s health ministry.

A health ministry official confirmed to the Associated Press that the passengers had been previously hospitalized in serious condition and had existing chronic diseases. The official spoke anonymously, citing office protocol.

A total of 18 American passengers from the ship are infected, according to a Friday press briefing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eleven of them are hospitalized in Nebraska. Five are under quarantine in Texas, as are another two in California, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Gostin faults Princess Cruises for keeping the passengers on board a ship that was not designed to contain an infection. He faults the Japanese government for allowing passengers to disembark without a quarantine. And he said U.S. officials erred by putting the 14 Americans who tested positive on two evacuation planes with others who had tested negative.

"It was a comedy of errors," he said.

The whole process has left the ship's American passengers confused, frustrated and uncertain going forward.

Matthew Smith, an attorney from Sacramento, California, and his wife, Katherine Codekas, are part of the group stuck in Japan.