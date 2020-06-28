Is Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) A Good Stock To Buy?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that DSSI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most investors, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers hone in on the masters of this group, around 850 funds. These money managers command bulk of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by monitoring their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has come up with various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index.

Keeping this in mind let's go over the latest hedge fund action regarding Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Hedge fund activity in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in DSSI a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Mangrove Partners held the most valuable stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), which was worth $18.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Fairfax Financial Holdings which amassed $12.1 million worth of shares. 683 Capital Partners, Carlson Capital, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mangrove Partners allocated the biggest weight to Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), around 2.57% of its 13F portfolio. 683 Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DSSI.