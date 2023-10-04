Diamond tennis bracelet, pearl necklaces stolen from elderly couple's Grovetown home

A 70-year-old Grovetown man is accusing a pest control worker of stealing his wife's 9-carat diamond tennis bracelet and two pearl necklaces from their home.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the couple's Grovetown home on Sunday for a theft call, according to an incident report. The man told deputies his wife's 18-inch pearl necklace he purchased for their wedding, a 22-inch pearl necklace he purchased for their 10 year anniversary and a 9-carat diamond tennis bracelet were missing.

The wife said she always hangs the necklaces inside of her jewelry box and usually keeps the tennis bracelet in a safe, but asked him a few weeks ago to pull it out so she could wear it, according to the report. She last saw the bracelet on top of her jewelry box.

Sunday morning, the couple was getting ready for church and she noticed the necklaces and bracelet were gone, according to the report. The man said the only person who was in the house was a pest control man.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Jewelry stolen from Grovetown home