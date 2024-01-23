‘Diamond Treehouse’ is a one-of-a-kind gem in Florida — and is for sale. Take a look

A unique home for sale in Haines City, Florida, is not only visually appealing, but it also serves a pretty substantial purpose.

Exterior

Especially when it’s hurricane season.

Dining area

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence — which is listed for $185,000 — is named “Diamond Treehouse” and comes fully furnished. On the outside, floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flow through. Inside it’s technicolor throwback with an assortment of bright colors and modern decor throughout its 791 square feet.

Sitting area

“Perched among the lush foliage, this architectural gem harmoniously blends with its natural surroundings, creating an idyllic setting for relaxation and rejuvenation,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “The use of natural materials and large windows allows for an immersive experience with nature, while ensuring comfort and modern amenities.”

Interior

The residence is also called a “pedestal home,” which are estates that were built to withstand hurricane winds up to 160 mph, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Bedroom

“Its quiet location makes it a perfect sanctuary for those seeking peace and privacy,” the listing notes. “This tree house isn’t just a place to stay; it’s an invitation to reconnect with nature and oneself in a setting that’s both inspiring and calming.”

Bedroom

Haines City is about 60 miles east of Tampa.

Exterior

