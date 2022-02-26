Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Pay A US$0.60 Dividend In Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Diamondback Energy's shares before the 3rd of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.40 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Diamondback Energy has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $133.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Diamondback Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Diamondback Energy paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 19% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Diamondback Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Diamondback Energy's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 37% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Diamondback Energy has delivered 48% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years.

Final Takeaway

Is Diamondback Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Diamondback Energy has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. To summarise, Diamondback Energy looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Diamondback Energy is facing. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Diamondback Energy that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

