Diamondbacks hit five homers to rout Nationals

Ketel Marte hit two solo home runs and Adam Jones and Christian Walker also went deep off Stephen Strasburg as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Washington Nationals 10-3 on Saturday.

Nick Ahmed had four hits and scored twice for Arizona, which went deep five times overall. The Diamondbacks are 7-2 on the 10-game road trip and 24-18 in games away from Phoenix.

Strasburg (7-4) gave up four homers in a game for just the second time in his career. He tied a season high by allowing six runs -- in five innings -- after he had given up two runs or less in five of his previous six outings.

Marte hit the first pitch of the game for a homer -- the first time in 221 career starts that had happened to Strasburg. Jones went deep later in the first for a 2-0 lead.

Arizona starter Taylor Clarke, from nearby Ashburn, Va., allowed three runs in the first inning in his first career start against Washington.

Trea Turner led off with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Eaton, and later in the inning, Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back homers to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

The Diamondbacks took a 4-3 lead in the second as Walker homered and Ahmed tripled and scored on a single by Carson Kelly.

Arizona got an RBI double by Ahmed in the third and another homer by Marte, his 19th of the season, in the fourth for a 6-3 lead.

Clarke lasted until two outs in the fifth, when lefty Andrew Chafin came on with a runner on first and retired lefty swinging Soto on strikes to keep the score at 6-3.

Kevin Cron of Arizona hit a two-run shot off Kyle Barraclough in the eighth for a lead of 8-3, and David Peralta added an RBI double to make it 9-3 off Tony Sipp later in the inning. Kelly had a sacrifice fly off Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth for 10-3 bulge.

Clarke was charged with three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings but didn't figure in the decision. He had several dozen family and friends on hand as he made the sixth start and seventh appearance of a major league career that began on April 20.

He began his college career at Towson near Baltimore and was drafted in the third round out of the College of Charleston in the 2015 MLB draft by Arizona.

The winning pitcher was Yoshihisa Hirano (3-3), who allowed two hits and no runs in 1 2/3 innings. Turner had three hits for Washington and Soto had two.

