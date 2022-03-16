Diamondhead councilman misses court appearance on criminal charges. Here’s why.

Alan Moran was a no-show Tuesday for his arraignment on misdemeanor charges accusing him of assaulting a minor and providing him beer to drink.

Instead, attorney Donald Rafferty showed up on his client’s behalf. He said his client is pleading not guilty to the charges.

When asked about his absence, Rafferty said, his client “is receiving medical treatment” but wouldn’t elaborate.

At the hearing, Hancock County Justice Court Judge Brian Necaise agreed to an Aug. 17 trial date for Moran on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Necaise and the other Hancock County Justice Court judges have filed court papers recusing themselves from presiding over the trial due to ties to the Moran family. A new judge had not yet been appointed Tuesday.

Moran, who is also a Ward 2 councilman in Diamondhead, has been free on a total bond of $5,000 since his Valentine’s Day arrest.

County prosecutor Olen Anderson is prosecuting the case.

Moran’s arrest followed allegations that he repeatedly fondled a 17-year-old boy and made other sexual advances on him when the teen went to work for the politician at Phillip’s Pest Control Co. LLC. Moran’s father, state Sen. Phillip Moran, owns the business.

The teen declined the advances that also allegedly included appeals from Moran to watch the teen as he relieved himself.

His scheduled court appearance came one day after attorney David Baria filed a lawsuit on behalf of the teen’s parents over allegations that the politician sexually assaulted their son.

The lawsuit filed in Hancock County Circuit Court claims Moran committed assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the teen.

In addition, the suit said Moran’s behavior was part of a pattern of sexual abuse against young male employees who are minors.

The suit in Hancock County Circuit Court is seeking unspecified damages from Alan Moran, his company, A&M Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, and his father through his pest control company.

Neither father nor son have responded to repeated requests for comment.