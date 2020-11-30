DiamondRock Hospitality Company Recognized As Global Sector Leader By GRESB

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) was named today a Global Listed Sector Leader by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), achieving the top position in the Hotel sector, for its outstanding corporate responsibility program. DiamondRock now leads the major performance- and disclosure-based ESG frameworks.

"We are honored GRESB recognized our industry-leading sustainability policies and practices. With this award, DiamondRock is now the hotel leader in both major real estate ESG frameworks: the disclosure-based GRESB and the performance-based ISS ESG Corporate Rating. Our award-winning corporate responsibility program is a reflection of DiamondRock's commitment to sustainability initiatives that create value for our communities, our associates, our assets and our shareholders," said Mark Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

ISS ESG Corporate Rating – Prime Status (2020)

  • Achieved Prime Status in 2020 for Corporate ESG Performance, a performance-based rating reserved for the top five percent (5%) of all participating companies worldwide.

  • DiamondRock placed 2nd among 137 U.S. real estate companies and was the only lodging REIT to achieve the prestigious Prime Status distinction.

  • ISS ESG is one of the world's leading rating agencies for sustainable investment. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating considers Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices by evaluating over 100 industry specific indicators.

GRESB Real Estate Assessment (2020)

  • Recognized as Global Listed Sector Leader

  • Ranked 1st among Hotel Listed peer set

  • Ranked 16th among Listed companies in the Americas

  • Achieved GRESB 5 Star rating which recognizes the top 20% of all GRESB participants.

  • Received GRESB Green Star

GRESB Public Disclosure (2020)

  • Ranked 2nd within the U.S. Hotel peer set with a score of "A"

To learn more about the Company's sustainability programs, the sustainability report provides a summary of past performance along with future commitments.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of hotels located in highly desirable destination resort markets and key gateway cities. The Company's 31 high quality hotels contain over 10,000 rooms and are strategically positioned under either leading global brands or as unique boutique hotels/resorts in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

