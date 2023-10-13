The Diana I knew would be horrified by The Crown’s latest madcap idea

The acting one sees in films or on the stage does not show how people actually behave, but simply how directors and actors think they ought to. I knew Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and not one of her incarnations in The Crown has had any degree of verisimilitude. That vital woman, whose wit caught human souls and whose courage during the Blitz roused a nation, has been portrayed, variously, as a shrew, a ha’penny drunk and a prig.

And don’t get me started on Imelda Staunton. Since when was the Queen a concrete bore with gin-inspired repression, constantly channelling her inner Vera Drake? They’ve missed a lot of tricks with Charles, though, and his amusing peccadilloes. Unlike his mother, he has an extravagance that has occasionally been of the High Renaissance kind. It’s a pity that The Crown has failed to beguile us with the rumoured six boiled eggs he orders for breakfast, in the hope that one of them is more than good in parts, and the fact that when he stays with his friends, he takes his own bedding.

The sixth and final season of The Crown drops on Netflix next month, and there will be painful groping for the inevitable words of valedictory, for which the common coin of speech won’t be good enough. It has been like a religion; gladdening its gullible viewers’ hearts with what is palpably not true. It is only fitting, then, that the final series has elected to depart from reality altogether, with the appearance of Princess Diana’s ghost.

By one of those chances that make life instructive, I met Diana quite frequently in the year and a half before her death. One thing she wasn’t was Elvira in Blithe Spirit. Although she might have been tickled briefly by the idea of taking spirit form, she would be genuinely distressed by the effect such a “money shot” would have on her two sons, William and Harry.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The trouble with The Crown is that it has been forced to make its gaudy “not true” absurd by putting it alongside what is true. Thus, a Prince Charles grieving Diana’s death in a hospital morgue in Paris will have to endure being haunted by her, and in the course of which, being informed by her ghost how “handsome” and “broken” he appears. It is a canard and a lie that Charles never loved Diana, something which the makers of The Crown have finally grasped, but is it really valid entertainment to exploit him in this way?

Never mind the vast steppes and pampas of the grief of others who are still alive, and the misery it will cause the unfortunate Harry; The Crown runs over feelings with fortissimo. Its creators long ago ran out of rectitude, and have always had a loose grasp on the immutable axioms of veracity, but Diana in spirit form is a weapon that makes the poison of the Borgias look creditable.

Judith Woods is away

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.