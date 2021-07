The Telegraph

It was one of her favourite places to pause and enjoy nature, and a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will stand surrounded by more than 4,000 of her favourite varieties of flowers when it is unveiled by her sons on Thursday. Gardeners at Kensington Palace have spent almost two years redesigning the Sunken Garden to incorporate forget-me-nots, ballerina roses, dahlias and sweet peas to reflect the Princess’s tastes and personality. The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex will be briefly reunited this