"Diana": Three acts in the life of a musical

In 2016 composer David Bryan and script writer Joe De Pietro began writing a new musical based on the life of Princess Diana. That production was headed to New York when Broadway shut down in March 2020. Finally, "Diana: The Musical" will open on Broadway this fall, but with a twist: it will make its debut not on the Great White Way, but on Netflix. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the history of the show that rewrote the rules during a pandemic.