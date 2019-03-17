Diane Kruger, 42, flaunts abs four months after giving birth: 'The female body is AMAZING'

Diane Kruger proudly flaunted her chiseled abs on Instagram Saturday, four months after giving birth to her daughter with actor Norman Reedus.

Diane Kruger is one hot mama!

The "Welcome to Marwen" actress, 42, proudly flaunted her chiseled abs on Instagram Saturday, four months after giving birth to her daughter with actor Norman Reedus, 50.

Is she showing off? "(Expletive) yeah," Kruger wrote.

"It’s been hard work to get my abs back," she added. "I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age … but I’ve been committed to get my body back."

The "National Treasure" star said she was motivated to snap back "for myself first."

"The female body is AMAZING," she captioned a fresh-faced gym selfie of herself in a red bikini top, printed pants and sneakers, adding the hashtag: "And yes I’m in a bikini working out ‘cause it’s hot here and why not."

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus arrive for the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. More

Reedus and Kruger met on the set of 2015's "Sky" and went public as a couple in 2017. She previously dated actor Joshua Jackson for 10 years.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November. It's Reedus' second child; he shares son Mingus, 19, with ex Helena Christensen.

Reedus posted the first photos of their baby on his Instagram account in December, only showing the newborn's tiny hands wrapped around his. In January, he showcased their daughter's toes.

But those are likely the only pictures the public will get to see.

Kruger, who is extremely protective of her daughter and hasn't revealed her name, made a heartbreaking plea on Instagram in January for people to respect her child's privacy after unauthorized photos of her and her child were leaked online.

"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience," Kruger started her emotional open letter. "These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety."

Her post-baby bod, however, is a different story.

