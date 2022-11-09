Diane Minnifield defeats Jeffrey Taylor in Fayette County circuit judge race

Diane Minnifield has defeated Judge Jeffrey A. Taylor to take a Fayette County Circuit court judge position, unofficial election results show.

Minnifield, who previously stated she hopes to thwart gun violence and promote a more compassionate criminal justice system, led the race when results were posted Tuesday with 63% of the vote.

Minnifield has worked for the Fayette County Attorney’s Office since 1992 as a prosecutor in cases involving juveniles. She currently handles cases that deal with abuse and neglect.

As a circuit court judge, she will handle capital cases and felonies, civil cases involving $5,000 or more, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases, according to the Kentucky Court of Justice.

“I am so so excited. I am so humbled,” Minnifield said. “My entire career has never really been about me. It’s always been about the people.”

On the bench, Minnifield said she hopes to build trust in the community by giving all her of constituents a seat at the table and a voice in the system.

Taylor was the incumbent judge who had been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear after longtime Judge Ernesto Scorsone retired last year. He ran a tough-on-crime campaign emphasizing issues like drug abuse and violent crime.

Taylor has 25 years of experience as a trial attorney and former partner at Landrum & Shouse LLP. He’s tried civil cases all over the state.

Taylor could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.