Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving senator in US history, remembered
Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's funeral took place at San Francisco City Hall, where she served as the city’s first female mayor.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
