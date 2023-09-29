Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: A look at her trailblazing political career in photos

Dianne Feinstein holds a news conference at her San Francisco home on Sept. 17, 1971, to announce she's running for mayor of San Francisco. Asked how she rated her chances against incumbent Joseph L. Alioto, she replied with one word: "Good." (Richard Drew/AP)

Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing senator from California who spent three decades in Congress, died at the age of 90 on Friday.

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 — becoming the first woman to represent the Golden State in the chamber — and throughout her historic career broke gender barriers in politics, both locally and across the nation.

Her chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement: “Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving.”

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state.”

Here’s a look back at Feinstein’s career and storied life in photos, ranging from her unsuccessful California gubernatorial bid in 1990, to rallying with then-President Bill Clinton and mourning Harvey Milk after his assassination.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dianne Feinstein waves to supporters at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on June 6, 1990, after winning her party's nomination for governor. (Paul Sakuma/AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Dianne Feinstein, named mayor following the assassination of late Mayor George Moscone in San Francisco, is seen here in December 1979 after winning the office in her own right beating challenger Quentin Kopp by a large majority. (Sal Veder/AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

President Bill Clinton raises the arms of Democratic candidates California State Treasurer Kathleen Brown, right, and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, left, after a rally, Nov. 4, 1994, at Los Angeles City Hall. (Kevork Djansezian/AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco's Chief of Police Charles Gain, right, among others, at a memorial service for assassinated Supervisor Harvey Milk in San Francisco, November 1978. (Janet Fries/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Dianne Feinstein bows her head for a moment of silence in memory of slain Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. (Jerry Telfer/The Chronicle Right) (Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag)

Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing concerning firearm accessory regulation on Capitol Hill in December 2017. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Dianne Feinstein carries a candle as she leads an estimated 15,000 marchers also carrying candles during a march in memory of slain Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in San Francisco on Nov. 28, 1978. (Paul Sakuma/AP) (AP)

California Gov.-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger meets with Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Capitol Hill in October 2003. (Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)