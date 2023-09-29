Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: A look at her trailblazing political career in photos

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 — becoming the first woman to represent the Golden State in the chamber — and throughout her historic career broke gender barriers in politics, both locally and across the nation.
Her chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement: “Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving.”
“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."
“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state.”
Here’s a look back at Feinstein’s career and storied life in photos, ranging from her unsuccessful California gubernatorial bid in 1990, to rallying with then-President Bill Clinton and mourning Harvey Milk after his assassination.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service, from the U.S. Space Force. The one-year contract has a maximum value of $70 million, a U.S. Air Force representative told Bloomberg. The contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” the representative said. SpaceX will be obligated $15 million by the end of this month, and the contract is expected to support over 50 mission partners across all arms of the U.S. military.
In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.
In a blow to Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub, a New York judge on Thursday ruled to allow the implementation of the minimum pay rate of $18 per hour for New York City's food delivery workers. The delivery apps sued the city in July, when the city's 65,000 delivery workers would have begun seeing hourly payments, in an attempt to block the standard from being implemented. Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne today ruled against the companies, making way for the minimum pay rate that will reach $19.96 per hour in 2024 to account for inflation.