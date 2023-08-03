Dianne Feinstein has surrendered decision-making on legal matters to her daughter, but the 90-year-old is still one of the most powerful lawmakers in the country

Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a hearing on Capitol Hill on May 11, 2023. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Dianne Feinstein has reportedly granted her daughter power of attorney over her legal affairs.

It's unclear the extent to which Feinstein's agreement extends.

What is clear is the 90-year-old still wields significant power in the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has surrendered at least some of her authority to her daughter, Katherine, a development that once again underlines the precarious nature of the 90-year-old remaining among the most powerful people.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Feinstein has granted power of attorney to Katherine Feinstein, a former San Francisco judge, over her legal affairs. It's not immediately clear the extent of the agreement or if any other subjects are covered. A power of attorney agreement itself does not explicitly mean a person is incapacitated. There are other more innocuous reasons such an agreement could be in place. News of the agreement still sparked further concern over Feinstein's standing.

During a recent Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Feinstein appeared confused during a roll call vote. Her office later said that Feinstein was "preoccupied" and didn't realize the debate had ended. In days before that awkward moment, Feinstein appeared to have mistakenly voted in favor of a GOP-led amendment before correcting her position. Insider reporter Bryan Metzger also observed her asking an aide "Where are we going?" as she was being wheeled toward elevators up to the Senate floor.

Democrats have taken action in recent years to diminish her power. Democrats broke with decades of precedent in naming Sen. Patty Murray Senate president pro tempore, a position that is third in line to the presidency. If tradition was followed, Feinstein, as the longest-serving member of the majority party, would have assumed that role.

Feinstein also stepped down from serving as the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel responsible for all judicial nominees, including the Supreme Court, in 2020 amid blowback to her praise of Republican's handling of future Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination. She still serves on the panel.

Still, Feinstein retains incredible power.

She is one of nine Democrats and eight Republicans who is a member of the Intelligence Committee, the panel responsible for oversight of the CIA, NSA, and the rest of America's intelligence community. The only other senators that participate in the committee's business are party leaders and the top lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Much of what the committee does is not publicly known due to the classified nature of the programs they oversee. Feinstein once chaired the committee, issuing a historic review of the CIA's use of torture during the war on terror.

Feinstein also serves on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. A spot on the panel is considered highly sought after since makes it easier to try to direct millions in federal spending back to a senator's home state. She is chair of the panel's Energy and Water Development subcommittee. Their main spending bill would provide over $58 billion that would help manage the nation's nuclear weapon stockpile, fund the Army Corps of Engineers, and support securing the nation's energy grid.

In February, Feinstein announced she will not seek reelection next year. She has repeatedly refused calls to resign before her current term ends.

Insider documented at length how the congressional seniority system can incentivize senators to stay in power as many are just reaching their apex in the twilight of their careers, a major facet of the nation's growing "gerontocracy." Feinstein's predicament has led to a renewed focus on age limits for members of Congress, though even younger lawmakers are skeptical of such a requirement.

Read the original article on Business Insider