Diaper loaded with bullets found by LaGuardia Airport TSA

Transportation Security Administration agents at LaGuardia Airport stopped a passenger attempted to carry a diaper filled with 9mm bullets through an X-ray machine on Wednesday.

The alleged smuggler — identified only as a man from Arkansas who was on his way to Chicago — attempted to conceal 17 bullets in an “otherwise clean, disposable diaper in a carry-on bag,” according to a TSA spokesperson, who added the man “needs a new bulletproof plan for packing.”

The suspect reportedly first told law enforcement he didn’t know how the ammunition got into his luggage, then suggested his girlfriend was responsible. The incident ultimately netted him a citation from Port Authority police.

The TSA also said Wednesday its agents stopped a man carrying a .40 caliber firearm and 10 bullets from boarding a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday. Only a few days earlier, three travelers at that same Washington, D.C. area airport were caught with guns.

Agents expect to confiscate more guns at airports by the end of 2023 than they did last year, when a record 6,542 firearms were intercepted. Nearly 20 guns per day are discovered by TSA workers — 94% of which contain bullets.

With News Wire Services