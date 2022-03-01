Diapers stolen off Abingdon porch

Mar. 1—A package of diapers were stolen off a porch on the 500 block of Callander Way in Abingdon.

The victim told deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office last Saturday that they were expecting a package of diapers several days earlier that never arrived.

The victim discovered the delivery company had delivered the package on Feb. 18 at 9:40 a.m. Deputies said security camera footage showed a person exiting a gold vehicle outside the residence and taking the package at 10:19 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.