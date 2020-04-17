What Is DiaSorin's (BIT:DIA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

DiaSorin (BIT:DIA) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 42%, after some slippage. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 73% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does DiaSorin's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

DiaSorin's P/E of 51.12 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, DiaSorin has a higher P/E than the average company (40.7) in the medical equipment industry.

That means that the market expects DiaSorin will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

DiaSorin saw earnings per share improve by 5.7% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

DiaSorin's Balance Sheet

DiaSorin has net cash of €203m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On DiaSorin's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 51.1, DiaSorin is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen! What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about DiaSorin over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 36.0 back then to 51.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.