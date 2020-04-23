A diaspora in reverse: Armenian Americans return to the homeland

A man displays traditional Armenian dried fruit and sweets at a market in Yerevan, Armenia, in 2008. Last year saw more than 15,000 migrants arrive in Armenia, the largest number in over a decade, many of them diaspora Armenians. ( Misha Japaridze / Associated Press)

As a fourth-generation diaspora Armenian, Mihran Papazian never imagined himself returning to the homeland permanently. He was a classic "summer Armenian," visiting Armenia regularly on vacations, but never for more than a month or two at a time.

“We always said, ‘We’ll move to Armenia when we retire,’” he said between puffs of tobacco from a narghile pipe at a cafe in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, speaking of his family — himself, his wife and two young children. “Then we thought, we should move there while the kids are still young. And that became, OK, we’re moving tomorrow.”

The cause of the shift? Abruptly winning an Armenian government-funded program for diaspora entrepreneurs during a visit late last year. “We decided to enter [the start-up contest], and ended up being one of three winners,” Papazian said. “We learned in December that we had won, and the thought was, well, are we doing this?”

They were. Within a week, the decision was made. A hundred years after his ancestors left Armenia during the Armenian genocide, Papazian was coming home. Armenians worldwide mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on Friday.

His journey is not unique. Since coming to power following 2018's Velvet Revolution, the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has made a concerted effort to attract diaspora Armenians — who outnumber their indigenous compatriots by more than 2 to 1 — to move to the homeland.

They have already found some success. Last year saw more than 15,000 migrants arrive in Armenia, the largest number in over a decade, according to Hrant Mikaelian, a statistician and researcher at the Yerevan think tank Caucasus Institute.

Though most of these are from countries such as Iran, Lebanon and Russia, each of which has a large Armenian community, Western countries are increasingly providing repatriates as well. The Los Angeles area, with perhaps the largest diaspora Armenian community in the world — anywhere from 150,000 to 1 million, with a large concentration in Glendale — is a key contributor to this.

Exact statistics are difficult to determine, but by examining the 2018 and 2019 demographic figures and border crossing numbers from Armenia’s national statistical committee, a rough figure can be established: About 350 Americans, roughly half from California, have moved to Armenia since the revolution, Mikaelian said.

One of these was Papazian. At 37, the French-born entrepreneur has extensive experience packing up everything and relocating. He moved first to New York at 19, before settling on a more exotic destination the next year — China. That detour would last a decade.

“China was where I really grew up,” he said. “I spent an hour with a tutor every single morning learning the language, five characters a day.” Papazian honed his Chinese skills by hiring exclusively non-English-speaking employees at the shipping company he ran in Shenzhen.

After nine years, he and his family started to look elsewhere. They wanted a more Armenian environment, so Los Angeles and its community were a natural choice.

It was his wife who rekindled his dormant Armenian-ness, Papazian said.

“Of course I knew Armenian as a young kid, but my schooling was entirely in French,” he says. “There [were] about 10 years where I didn’t speak it at all.”

But when he met his wife, originally of Syrian Armenian extraction, in New York, his nearly nonexistent English necessitated a return to his roots. “Armenian was our common language,” he said.

Los Angeles had been the family’s home for five years when something extraordinary happened in Armenia. Anger over a constitutional change that would in effect allow the longtime Armenian leader, Serzh Sargsyan, to rule for another decade or more spilled over into massive street demonstrations in the capital.

Within weeks, his government would be toppled, with protest leader Pashinian the beneficiary. Not a drop of blood was spilled, a fact that won international acclaim and led the Economist magazine to declare Armenia its 2018 "country of the year."