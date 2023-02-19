DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of €0.75

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.75 per share on the 4th of April. This means the annual payment is 8.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

DIC Asset Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, DIC Asset's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 19.9%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 188%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

DIC Asset Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.35 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. DIC Asset's EPS has fallen by approximately 17% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about DIC Asset's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, DIC Asset has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is DIC Asset not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

