Is Dicerna Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

TipRanks
·2 min read

The stock market’s behavior might appear baffling at times, but when you see shares of a biotech sinking, the reason is almost always one of two ready-made options: regulatory rejection or disappointing clinical trial results.

For disappointed investors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), the latter case sent the stock tumbling by 28% in a single session last week.

Specifically, the downturn came about after the company released data from the phase 2 trial evaluating nedosiran as a treatment for primary hypoxia (PH) types 1 and 2, a rare condition where painful kidney stones are formed from the production of too much oxalate.

Although the data showed nedosiran reduced urinary oxalate (Uox) levels in a statistically significant way for PH1 patients, it failed to do so in the PH2 group. Secondly, the reduction in oxalate levels did not compare well to the levels achieved in earlier phase 2 studies.

Nedosiran is also being evaluated as a possible therapy for PH3 patients, with a data readout anticipated in October. Leerink Partners’ Mani Foroohar thinks the latest results don’t bode well for that study either.

“The company confirmed these results would not support approval in PH2,” noted Foroohar, “And we believe that chances of nedosiran showing activity in PH3 are thrown into question by this disclosure as well – removal of opportunities in PH2 and PH3 slashes our probability-unadjusted estimates for nedosiran by ~50%.”

Moreover, you can also take the blue-sky scenario for nedosiran to show best-in-class credentials in PH1 off the table, as the amount of patients reaching Uox normalization with nedosiran appears similar to those achieved by rival Alnylam’s PH1 treatment Oxlumo, which gained FDA approval last November.

“We maintain our estimates for nedosiran in PH1, noting that commercialization against Oxlumo will remain challenging without clear differentiation on the label,” Foroohar summed up. Furthermore, the analyst has entirely removed PH2 and PH3 sales from his estimates.

Accordingly, there’s a price target reduction in order. The figure drops from $54 to $47, but nevertheless still suggests upside of ~53% from current levels. Foroohar’s rating stays an Outperform (i.e., Buy). (To watch Foroohar’s track record, click here)

Overall, Dicerna retains most of the Street’s support. Based on 7 Buys vs. 2 Holds, the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts expect the shares to claim back recent losses; the $31.44 average price target implies one-year gains of ~42%. (See DRNA stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Here's Why Fisker Stock Shot Up Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) hasn't yet sold a vehicle, and doesn't plan to begin production until November 2022. As a result, Fisker shares popped almost 30% at the start of Tuesday's market session. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients he has a $40 price target on Fisker, representing 166% upside versus Monday's closing price.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Barstool Owner Ignores Net Gaming Revenues in $2B Score Purchase

    Penn National Gaming recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Score Media and Gaming for around $2 billion ($34/share, +87% premium to prior day’s close). Unlike most recent sports betting mergers and acquisitions, though, this deal does not appear to be about user acquisition within the burgeoning U.S. market. “Barstool […]

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • Wells Fargo names Steven Black chairman

    Black has over four decades of financial services experience and has served as co-chief executive officer of private equity firm Bregal Investments since 2012. "Chuck (Noski) stepped into the chairman role at an important inflection point for the company — both in terms of our ongoing work to improve our controls and governance and in the early days of what became an unprecedented global pandemic," Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said. The board change comes as Scharf, who took the helm in September 2019, battles to turn the bank around after two other bosses failed to do so, and the bank had to spend billions of dollars on litigation and remediation following a wave of sales practice scandals.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term "multibagger" in his evergreen investing book One Up on Wall Street to describe stocks that have more than doubled in price. Growth-oriented investors often seek out multibagger stocks in the tech sector, which has more than its fair share of high-growth and disruptive companies. It might seem tough to find the next big multibagger in this diverse sector, but studying a few stocks that previously crossed that threshold might help investors identify the upcoming winners.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.