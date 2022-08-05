Dick Cheney Torches Donald Trump
The former vice president took to the airwaves to support his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in her primary fight.
Alex Jones has been ordered by an Austin, Texas jury to pay Sandy Hook parents nearly $50 million in total. What is next for the Infowars host?
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyOh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while che
Cliff Hawkins/GettyIt’s been over a week since former President Donald Trump pledged that he would be filing a lawsuit against CNN. Yet, instead of court documents being filed, Trump appears to be more preoccupied with begging followers to send in money to “support” the so far non-existent legal action. “I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending LAWSUIT against Fake News CNN,” a new fundraising email sent out from the ex-president on
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers argued the statute of limitations shouldn’t apply to the lawsuit he filed against political rival Hillary Clinton because the “immense and unrelenting demands” of the job prevented him from doing so sooner.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Pa
Vice-president under George W Bush denounces, in campaign ad for daughter Liz, ‘coward … who lost his election, and lost big’
Trump delivered closing remarks at Dallas’ CPAC on Saturday.
Morpheus8 is a tightening, skin-smoothing procedure that combines microneedling and radiofrequency waves to stimulate collagen production.
Reviewers say the "winner of a shoe" left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
Biologists with the Karuk Tribe believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river.
Jessica Simpson is channeling Daisy Duke, 17 years after her role in "The Dukes of Hazzard."
The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. The package is expected to be announced as early as Monday and would add to about $8.8 billion in aid the United States has given Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that President Joe Biden had not yet signed the next weapons package.
Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions stand-off with the West. Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February.
IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 23:01 Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo by the Office of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that as of 5 August, Ukraine has confiscated 28 billion hryvnias worth of Russian assets, and the work is continuing.
Rep. Liz Cheney is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack and one of two Republicans serving on the committee.
Amy Weirich stirred outrage for bringing criminal charges against Pamela Moses, whose conviction was subsequently overturned
The cause of death for former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been revealed just under eight months after his passing.
GAZA (Reuters) -Palestinian militants in Gaza fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Friday in response to Israeli airstrikes which killed at least 10 people, including a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. As darkness fell, Israeli authorities said sirens had been sounded in southern and central areas, while images broadcast by Israeli television stations appeared to show a number of missiles being shot down by air defence systems. In Tel Aviv, Israel's economic centre, witnesses said they could hear booms but there were no reports of sirens.
Millions are being asked not to use a hosepipe to water gardens, clean cars or fill paddling pools
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a lawn - and for that matter a garden, allotment or hanging basket - must be in want of a regular watering.
The shooting in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.