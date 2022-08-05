Dick Cheney Torches Donald Trump

Reuters

The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. The package is expected to be announced as early as Monday and would add to about $8.8 billion in aid the United States has given Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that President Joe Biden had not yet signed the next weapons package.